Canadians to watch Wednesday at the Commonwealth Games

Canada had another big day at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, adding 13 medals. The haul included five golds — by swimmer Josh Liendo, weightlifter Maya Laylor, judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, and the women's wheelchair and able-bodied 3-on-3 basketball teams.

Through five days of competition, Canada has collected 46 medals — 11 gold, 16 silver, 19 bronze. That's good for third place in the total count, behind Australia and England. Read more about today's Canadian medal winners and watch highlights here.

Swimming competition wraps up Wednesday, and Summer McIntosh will once again be in the spotlight for Canada. The 15-year-old phenom has already won four medals here: gold in the women's 200m and 400m individual medleys, plus a silver and a bronze in freestyle relays. McIntosh broke the world junior record in both of her individual victories, along with the Commonwealth Games record in the 400 IM. With these performances coming on the heels of her four-medal showing at the world championships, where she won a pair of individual golds and a silver, this has truly been the summer of Summer.

McIntosh will try to cap off another wildly successful meet on Wednesday when she competes in the women's 400m freestyle. Assuming she gets through the morning heats — a pretty safe bet, considering she won silver in this event at worlds — McIntosh will race in the final at 3:48 p.m. ET. Canada has a team in the women's 4x100m medley relay final at 4:08 p.m. ET, but that might be too tight a turnaround for McIntosh after her gruelling 400m event.

Other Canadian stars to watch on the final day of swimming:

Nicholas Bennett in the men's 200m freestyle S14 final at 2:22 p.m. ET. One of the two silver medals the 18-year-old won at the Para world championships in June came in this event.

Josh Liendo in the men's 50m freestyle final at 2:45 p.m. ET. After collecting a pair of relay bronze earlier in the meet, the 19-year-old won his first Commonwealth Games gold today, in the 100m butterfly. On Wednesday, Liendo goes for another solo medal in the 50 free and could also swim for Canada in the men's 4x100m medley final at 3:58 p.m. ET.

Kylie Masse in the women's 50m backstroke final at 2:51 p.m. ET. The two-time 100m backstroke world champion captured her first world title in the 50 in June. Masse is going for her third podium of the meet after taking silver in both the 100 and 200. Her chances look good after she broke the Commonwealth Games record in today's semifinals.

How to watch: Six different feeds of live events are being streamed daily on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem, starting at 3:30 a.m. ET. All of Wednesday's swimming finals are on channel 1, starting at 2:07 p.m. ET. You can find all six channels here.

Other Canadians to watch Wednesday at the Commonwealth Games

Hollie Naughton in the women's singles squash final at 1 p.m. ET on channel 4. The world's 20th-ranked player will face No. 8 Georgina Kennedy of England for gold. Win or lose, Naughton will become the first Canadian woman to win a squash medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Sarah Mitton in the women's shot put final at 3:05 p.m. ET on channel 2. The 26-year-old has a good chance to win gold after placing fourth at the world championships last month, behind three non-Commonwealth athletes. Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd (10th at worlds) could challenge Mitton after topping her in the qualifying round, and New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche (seventh at worlds) is also a contender. But Mitton has the highest ceiling: her season-best throw of 20.33m is much better than anyone else's in the field.

Tammara Thibeault in the women's middleweight boxing quarter-finals at 3:45 p.m. ET on channel 4. The rising young fighter captured a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as a 21-year-old, then added a bronze at the 2019 world championships. Last summer, she won her Olympic debut bout before getting eliminated in the second round. Thibeault built on that experience this year by winning gold at the Pan American Championships and at the world championships in the space of a few weeks. She received a bye into the Commonwealth quarter-finals, where she'll face Hepseba Angel of the Cayman Islands at 3:45 p.m. ET. The winner of this match is guaranteed a medal because both semifinal losers are automatically awarded bronze. Read more about Thibeault here.