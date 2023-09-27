The Canadian women's soccer team qualified for the Olympics. Now what about our other squads?

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Canada defeated Jamaica 2-1 last night in Toronto to win their two-leg Olympic qualifier 4-1 and earn a spot in next summer's Games in Paris. The reigning champions, ranked 10th in the world, will join the third-ranked United States, No. 5 France, No. 9 Brazil, No. 22 Colombia and seven future qualifiers in the 12-team tournament.



Coach Bev Priestman's side will be one of several Canadian entries in the various team-sport events in Paris. Eight such squads competed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 — one short of the Canadian record set in 1976 in Montreal, thanks to the many automatic entries Canada received as the host country.



The record could fall in Paris, where Canada has already clinched spots in women's soccer, men's basketball and women's rugby sevens and can still qualify in women's basketball, women's 3-on-3 basketball, men's rugby sevens, men's and women's volleyball, men's and women's water polo, and men's and women's field hockey.



Let's look at where things stand for Canada in these sports.



Basketball:



Along with women's soccer, where the Canadian team will be trying for its fourth consecutive medal after going bronze-bronze-gold, Canada's best chance for an Olympic team-sports podium will probably come in hoops. The country's only Olympic basketball medal came way back in 1936, when the men took silver, but it could have as many as three medal threats in Paris.



Brilliant point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just led the Canadian men to bronze at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and fellow NBA stars Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins might hop on board for the Olympics now that the team is in for the first time since 2000.



Canada has never won an Olympic women's basketball medal, but the team is currently ranked fifth in the world and by next summer could feature five WNBA players. University of Connecticut standout Aaliyah Edwards is expected to be drafted high this spring and join Kia Nurse, Bridget Carleton, Laeticia Amihere and Natalie Achonwa in the league. Canada must still get through a regional pre-qualifying tournament in November and then a global qualifier, but it should be able to book its fourth straight trip to the Olympics.



Canada will also be looking to qualify in women's 3-on-3, the quirky half-court version of the sport that joined the Olympic program two years ago in Tokyo. The team is ranked fifth in the world after winning multiple international tournaments this season, but will likely have to play its way into the eight-team event via one of the qualifying tournaments this spring.



Volleyball:



Canada came very close to securing its first Olympic women's volleyball berth in nearly three decades at its global qualifying tournament in China, which wrapped up last weekend. Needing to place in the top two in the round-robin event, Canada (5-2) finished with the same record as second-place Serbia but lost out on the Olympic spot by a tiebreaker. The team can still get into the 12-team Olympic tournament based on its world ranking in June, but it might be close: the Canadians are currently 11th.



The Canadian men face the same scenario the women just went through: they must finish in the top two of an eight-team global qualifier in China to reach the Olympics for the third straight time. Canada's first two matches are on Saturday: at 1 a.m. ET vs. the Netherlands and 10 p.m. ET vs. Argentina. Watch those and all of Canada's matches next week live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.



Rugby sevens: The Canadian women went from a bronze medal in 2016 to failing to advance past the group stage in 2021 in Tokyo. But they breezed back into the Olympics by outscoring their opponents 288-7 in five matches at a regional qualifier in Langford, B.C., last month. The men fell short when they lost their final to the U.S., but they can still get to Paris by winning a global qualifying tournament for the last Olympic spot in June.



Water polo: Canada has never finished better than fifth in an Olympic water polo event, and only the women's team qualified for the 2021 Games in Tokyo. The women and men can both earn a spot in Paris by winning gold at next month's Pan Am Games in Chile. If they don't, the last chance is at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha in February.



Field hockey: Canada has never won an Olympic medal in this sport. The women's team last qualified in 1992. The men have made it three of the last four times, but have never finished better than 10th. The champions at the Pan Am Games next month get a ticket to Paris. Others will have to go through a global qualifying tournament in January.