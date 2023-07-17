Canada is still looking for its first medal at the World Aquatics Championships

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

As we await the start of swimming races on Saturday, Canadian athletes have no hardware to show for the first four days of competition in Fukuoka, Japan.

A few divers came close over the weekend. Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Kate Miller finished fifth in the mixed 10m synchronized event, and Pamela Ware placed fourth in the women's 1m springboard. Mia Vallée, who took bronze in the 1m at last year's world championships in Budapest, did not qualify for the 12-diver final round.

Today, Vallée and Ware made a run at the podium in the women's 3m synchronized event but missed it by less than two points, finishing fifth. Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens were thought to be medal contenders in the men's 10m synchro after taking bronze last year, but Wiens withdrew from the world championships late last week due to a back injury.

Canada's wait for a diving medal will continue for at least another two days as the country does not have an entry in Tuesday's lone competition, the mixed team event. Chinese divers will be trying for their eighth gold medal in eight events after going a perfect 13-for-13 at last year's worlds.

Canada has also been shut out of the medals so far in artistic swimming and open-water swimming. The best results were a pair of sixth-place finishes in artistic swimming, by Audrey Lamothe in the women's solo technical event and by the Canadian team in the acrobatic event.

The Canadian men's water polo team is 1-0 after defeating China 13-10 on Sunday, while the women's squad is 0-1 after losing to Hungary 11-10. Both teams continue group play on Tuesday. The women face New Zealand (1-0) at 3 a.m. ET, while the men meet Italy (1-0) at 8 p.m. ET. Watch both games, plus diving's mixed team event at 5 a.m. ET, live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.