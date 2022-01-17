Winter Olympic stock watch: Does Kingsbury have an actual challenger?

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Olympic stock watch: Despite some volatility, we're still bullish on Kingsbury

With the start of competition in Beijing now just 16 days away, several Canadian medal contenders competed for the final time before the Games over the weekend. Here's who (or what) saw their stock go up or down based on the results:

Down: Mikaël Kingsbury certainty

Heading into this season, the Canadian moguls skiing superstar seemed like a lock to capture his 10th consecutive World Cup men's moguls title and a massive favourite to repeat as Olympic champion. Odds are, he'll still do both, but that's a lot less of a slam dunk now that Kingsbury appears to have a legitimate rival.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima has three World Cup victories this season — just one fewer than Kingsbury — after they split the two competitions held over the weekend at Utah's Deer Valley (Kingsbury won Friday, with Horishima the runner-up; they flipped positions on Saturday). With no more events on the calendar before the Olympics, Kingsbury will head to Beijing with a razor-thin lead over Horishima in the World Cup standings. And the Japanese skier, who's five years younger than Kingsbury, has proven he can beat the GOAT on a big stage. Horishima upset Kingsbury to win gold at the 2017 world championships before the Canadian bounced back to win the last two, in 2019 and '21.

Of course, the Olympics are a different game, and Kingsbury indicated that he's holding a bit back for when the chips are really down. He said Saturday's silver medal came "without even using all my proverbial weapons." That's a reminder that no can can touch his upside. Read more about what makes Kingsbury tick here.

Up: Canada's ski cross depth

Since the sport joined the Olympics in 2010, four of the six gold medals have been won by a Canadian, including all three on the women's side. Canada was especially dominant in 2018, when Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan won gold and silver, respectively, in the women's event and Brady Leman took gold in the men's.

Even though Serwa has since retired, Canada looks capable of owning the podium again in Beijing because of its incredible depth. A great demonstration of that came over the past few days at Alberta's Nakiska resort, which hosted two sets of men's and women's World Cup competitions. Canada's Kevin Drury got things rolling with a silver in Friday's men's event before Kris Mahler scored a surprising victory in Saturday's. Marielle Thompson overcame a crash to grab silver in the women's event on Saturday.

Thompson, an Olympic gold medallist in 2014 and world champion in '19, now ranks third in the World Cup women's standings. More importantly, she seems to be back to her old self after suffering a knee injury last March. She's reached the podium in four of her seven World Cup starts this season, including a victory in Switzerland in December.

Though she didn't reach the four-skier final in either women's race at Nakiska, Phelan is right behind Thompson in fourth place in the World Cup chase. Hannah Schmidt gives Canada three athletes in the women's top five after placing fifth and sixth in the two competitions at Nakiska.

On the men's side, Drury ranks eighth in the World Cup chase while Leman is ninth after making it to the final (but finishing fourth) on Saturday. Mahler is up to 14th after the 26-year-old picked up the second victory (and just the third podium) of his career on Saturday. Defending World Cup champ Reece Howden is two spots below Mahler as his struggles continue. A year after winning four events, Howden has just one podium to show for the season — a bronze last month in Italy. Howden placed 13th in both Nakiska races.

Canada has qualified the maximum four spots in both the men's and women's ski cross events at the Beijing Olympics. An announcement on who exactly will fill those spots is expected next week. There's one more World Cup stop left before the Games, this weekend in Sweden, but the Canadians are skipping it as everyone is wary of contracting COVID-19 this close to the Olympics.

Up: Canada's bobsleigh medal opportunities

The World Cup season wrapped up over the weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and Canada's Olympic team will feature five sleds that finished ranked in the top four in the various events.

Two of them are piloted by Justin Kripps. The 35-year-old, who tied for the Olympic two-man gold with Germany's Francesco Friedrich in 2018, finished as the runner-up to the sport's most dominant athlete in both the two- and four-man World Cup standings. Kripps took silver in Saturday's two-man season finale for his fourth medal of the season in this event (the others were bronze), while Friedrich won for the seventh time in eight races. The German was just as powerful in the four-man, winning the first seven races before fumbling his bid for a perfect season by placing second on Sunday. Kripps placed fifth for a so-so ending to a solid season that saw him capture a silver medal and a pair of bronze.

On the women's side, Canada's Cynthia Appiah capped off an excellent rookie monobob season with a bronze medal that moved her up to third place in the World Cup standings. Appiah was remarkably consistent for a first-year pilot, finishing in the top five in all seven of her races — including two silver and two bronze medals.

Canada's Christine de Bruin should contend for two Olympic medals after finishing fourth in the World Cup chase in both the monobob and the two-woman event. De Bruin recently won back-to-back monobob races, so her ceiling is clearly high enough to grab a medal in Beijing. She and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski started the two-woman season with four bronze medals in six races, but they missed the podium in the last two.

Another Canadian woman could capture two bobsleigh medals in Beijing, but they won't count towards Canada's total. Kaillie Humphries, who won back-to-back two-woman titles in 2010 and '14 and bronze in '18 before a bitter falling out with the Canadian team resulted in her taking her talents to the U.S., won Saturday's monobob season finale to finish second in the World Cup standings. Humphries also remains a threat in the two-woman event, where she finished fifth in the World Cup chase. Fellow American Elana Meyers Taylor won the title in both events.

Returning Champions: Justin Kripps Duration 3:28 Canadian bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps looks back on his Olympic gold in Pyeongchang including his historic tie for gold, the passing of his grandmother just days before his race in 2018, and his outlook heading into Beijing 2022. 3:28

Quickly...

The Australian Open is underway without Novak Djokovic. The world's top men's player left the country yesterday after losing his final appeal to avoid deportation for not having a proper exemption to the rule requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The resolution of that ugly saga leaves No. 2 Daniil Medvedev as the highest-ranked player in the men's tournament, and No. 5 Rafael Nadal as probably the fan favourite. If Nadal wins it, he'll move one ahead of Djokovic (and Roger Federer) in the race for the most Grand Slam men's singles titles of all time — a result that would please a lot of people angered by Djokovic's recent actions. Djokovic's next opportunity to win a Slam is at the French Open, but he might not be welcome there either. France's government said there will be "no exemption" to the country's rule requiring proof of vaccination to enter public places, though "the situation may change" between now and when the tournament starts in late May. Back to Australia: 14th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov won his first-round match today. Canada's other singles players — No. 9 Felix Auger Aliassime, No. 23 Leylah Fernandez and qualifier Rebecca Marino — open tonight.

Canada won another medal at the World Para Snow Sports Championships. Alpine skier Katie Combaluzier took silver today in the women's sitting super combined event. It's her second medal of the worlds, which are taking place in Norway and include both skiing and snowboarding events. Canada's medal count is up to eight — four silver and four bronze. Combaluzier, who took bronze in the women's sitting downhill last Friday, and Mollie Jepsen (silver in the women's standing super-G, bronze in the downhill) are leading the way with two medals apiece.

The next round of the NFL playoffs will be finalized tonight. The winner of the first-ever Monday night playoff game, between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, will face Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after the Bucs dismantled Philadelphia yesterday. Reigning AFC champ Kansas City hosts Buffalo on Sunday night after those teams destroyed, respectively, Pittsburgh and New England. Both of this Saturday's games feature a No. 1 seed coming off a bye. AFC leader Tennessee hosts Cincinnati, which got past Las Vegas, while NFC front-runner Green Bay hosts a San Francisco team that escaped with a wild win at Dallas yesterday. Read more about the 49ers' and Kansas City's wins here.

You're up to speed. Talk to you tomorrow.