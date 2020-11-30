Football gave us a little bit of everything this weekend
2 women made history and an NFL team played without a quarterback
Here's what you need to know right now from the world of sports:
It was an interesting football weekend, to say the least
Here's some of the stuff that happened in the pro and college games:
The NFL made the Broncos play without a quarterback. All four on Denver's roster were ruled out of yesterday's game vs. New Orleans after third-stringer Jeff Driskel tested positive for the coronavirus and the other three were deemed close contacts. The NFL had warned teams it wouldn't bail them out if they broke health protocols, and the Broncos' QBs reportedly didn't wear masks in their meetings. So the league refused to postpone the game, forcing Denver to promote practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who hadn't played quarterback since his freshman year of college, to handle passing duties. The Broncos minimized his role by doing a lot of direct snaps to their running backs, and Hinton finished the day 1-of-9 for 13 yards passing in a tragicomic 31-3 loss. Denver safety Kareem Jackson said afterwards that it seemed the NFL was "making an example of us."
Speaking of making an example, the Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed again. Nearly two dozen Baltimore players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last week, causing the game to be moved from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday to Wednesday night. Like the Broncos, the Ravens were reportedly guilty of breaking rules, so the NFL is determined to go ahead with the game despite several key players — including Baltimore QB and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson — being ruled out. Read more about the AFC North contest's latest date change.
Sarah Fuller made college football history. She became the first woman to play in one of the Power Five conferences when she booted the second-half kickoff for Vanderbilt in its 41-0 loss to Missouri on Saturday. Vanderbilt turned to Fuller, who plays for the school's women's soccer team, after coronavirus issues left it with few kicking options. She said she made a 38-yard field goal in practice, but she didn't get a chance to try one Saturday as the overmatched Commodores rarely even crossed mid-field. It's unclear whether Fuller will remain with the 0-8 team after its head coach was fired yesterday. Read more about Fuller's barrier-breaking day and watch her kickoff here.
Callie Brownson made NFL history. The Cleveland Browns' (aptly named) chief of staff became the first woman to coach a position group during a regular-season game when she oversaw the Browns' tight ends for Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville. Cleveland's usual tight-ends coach was away from the team after his wife gave birth. Read more about Brownson and her role with the Browns here.
Canadian receiver John Metchie III helped the top-ranked college team stay perfect. Metchie made six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns in No. 1 Alabama's 42-13 blowout of No. 22-ranked rival Auburn. The win improved the Crimson Tide to 8-0 ahead of Saturday's rescheduled game at LSU. The Tigers are the defending national champs, but they're just 3-4 this season after losing several stars to the NFL. Alabama then wraps up the regular season with an easy matchup vs. Arkansas, so Metchie and the Tide should keep their No. 1 ranking for the four-team College Football Playoff starting New Year's Day.
Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes had themselves a day. Mahomes threw for 359 yards in the first half alone and finished with 462 in Kansas City's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay. His go-to guy was Hill, who piled up 203 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the first quarter and finished with 13 catches for 269 yards, three TDs and one backflip:
Tyreek Hill in the first quarter:<br><br>- 203 yards<br>- Two TDs<br>- One backflip across the goal line<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a>)<a href="https://t.co/wg5agSiwPr">pic.twitter.com/wg5agSiwPr</a>—@SportsCenter
Quickly...
Another football first: Stephanie Frappart is about to become the first woman to referee a men's UEFA Champions League match. The 36-year-old Frenchwoman has been put in charge of Wednesday's group-stage game between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv. Last year, Frappart became the first woman to ref in a major UEFA competition when she worked a Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea. She was also the first female referee in France's top league, and she officiated the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands.
The San Francisco 49ers are (temporarily) moving to Arizona. They needed a new place to play their home games after the county the team is based in banned contact sports as part of its measures to control the coronavirus. The 49ers, who beat the Rams in Los Angeles yesterday, worked out a deal to use the Arizona Cardinals' stadium for the next two weeks. They'll host Buffalo there next Monday and Washington the Sunday after that.
Romain Grosjean is lucky to be alive. After sliding off the track at more than 200 km/h during the first lap of yesterday's Bahrain Grand Prix, the French Formula One driver's car hit a barrier, got sliced in two and exploded into a fireball. Grosjean managed to climb out and somehow escaped the crash with only minor burns on the back of his hands. Shortly after the race restarted an hour and a half later, Canadian driver Lance Stroll's car flipped over. Hanging upside down, he wriggled out uninjured. Read more about the chaotic race and watch both crashes here.
And in case you missed it...
Mike Tyson's return to the ring went well enough. But a YouTuber stole the show. Fighting for the first time in 15 years, the 54-year-old Tyson battled fellow boxing great Roy Jones Jr., 51, to an unofficial draw in their eight-round exhibition on Saturday night. Though just about everyone agreed Tyson should have been judged the winner, most pay-per-view customers seemed relatively satisfied with the main event. But the biggest buzz came from the undercard, where YouTube star Jake Paul made like a young Iron Mike and knocked former NBA guard (and Slam Dunk Contest champ) Nate Robinson out cold. Paul had some experience in the ring (he TKO'd fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib earlier this year) while Robinson was making his pro debut. It showed. He got knocked down three times and became an internet meme with the last one.
