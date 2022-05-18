Player strike brings CFL to tipping point

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

For a third straight year, the CFL schedule has been interrupted. Players on seven of nine teams launched a strike on Sunday, when the collective bargaining agreement signed just ahead of the 2019 season expired. Elks and Stampeders players are set to join tomorrow when Alberta's labour laws allow.

At this point, the 2022 interruption remains minor, with the only damage being delayed training camps. The first pre-season game will likely be cancelled if there's no agreement today. The regular season, slated to begin June 9, remains salvageable — if also a little too close for comfort.

But the latest league tension only underlines the rough recent past of Canadian football. The 2020 season was cancelled when the CFL, under the guidance of commissioner Randy Ambrosie, failed to get its ducks in a row in the wake of COVID-19. Ultimately, players weren't paid and the league is said to have lost between $60 and $80 million.

Even the 2021 campaign was postponed and shortened as a result of the virus, leading to a Grey Cup in December. Many said the level of play dropped off in 2021, as reflected in lacklustre offences and attendance concerns throughout the league. Meanwhile, the fate of the Atlantic Schooners, introduced as an expansion team ahead of the 2018 Grey Cup, remains unclear nearly four years later.

The field is empty but the stadium screens still show signs for the Ottawa Redblacks' training camp at TD Place in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Contrast that to the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The fledgling organization, which began play in 2019, could likewise have crumbled under the pressure of the pandemic. Instead, led by former CFL player Mike Morreale, it organized a two-week Summer Series in 2020 and returned with a full slate of games in 2021. For the upcoming 2022 season, three expansion clubs will bring the team total to 10 — one more than the CFL.

For now, the CFL's work stoppage does not appear overly contentious. The sides broke off talks over the weekend, but there's already a mediator in place who can facilitate negotiations as soon as they're ready to return to the table. After Ambrosie revealed the league's latest offer on the weekend, officials from both sides have been unavailable — though Tiger-Cats players picketed outside of Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton yesterday.

In an open letter , Ambrosie wrote that the proposal included an increase of $18.9 million in guaranteed salaries over seven years. However, The Canadian Press said a closer examination of the proposal revealed that projection to be well off — with additions of at least $100,000 to the salary cap each year beginning in 2023, the true number would be $5.4 million. The CFL's proposal also included a minor increase in minimum salary and allowed Americans in their fourth season with the same team or their fifth in the league to count toward the Canadian ratio. Read more about the league's proposal here

While the union has mostly kept its demands quiet, earlier league proposals that included no increases to the salary cap and the complete eradication of the Canadian ratio (which requires 21 players, including seven starters, per team to be Canadian) offer a hint at their platform issues.

The only other player strike in CFL history occurred during training camp in 1974, but was settled in time for the regular season. Maybe by the time the 2022 Grey Cup rolls around in November, the current strike will be viewed as nothing more than a speed bump in a successful return-to-normal season.

But if games are missed for the third straight year, the viability of the CFL itself could be up for debate.