Skip to Main Content
The Athletics Alliance is ready to force transparency in track and field
Sports·Video

The Athletics Alliance is ready to force transparency in track and field

Christian Taylor, triple jump champion and the president of the newly formed alliance, talks about the power of the athlete voice.
Christian Taylor, triple jump champion and the president of the newly formed alliance, talks about the power of the athlete voice. 8:10
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

now