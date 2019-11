Sports · Video

Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir have a 'patinage à trois' with 'This Hour has 22 Minutes'

Before their swan song in St. John's in the finale of their cross-Canada 'Rock the Rink' tour Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir have a unique final dance with 'This Hour has 22 Minutes' host Mark Critch. From CBC Comedy.

