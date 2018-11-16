Zverev books semifinal date with Federer with straight sets win at ATP Finals
Alexander Zverev beat John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday. Who awaits the 21-year-old German in the semifinal? No one special. Only Roger Federer.
Other match features Djokovic vs. Anderson
Alexander Zverev set up a semifinal meeting with Roger Federer at the ATP Finals by defeating John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday.
Watch highlights of Zverev's victory over Isner
The 21-year-old German is the youngest player to reach the semifinals at the season-ending tournament since 2009 and the first from his country since 2003.
Both Isner and Marin Cilic, who plays group winner Novak Djokovic in the late match, were eliminated by the result. Djokovic will face Kevin Anderson in Saturday's other semifinal match.
Isner needed to win in straight sets to have any chance of advancing and almost took the lead when he held a set point in the twelfth game of the opener. Zverev saved it with an ace and then played a faultless tiebreaker to eliminate the American.
Zverev converted his only break point of the match to take a 5-3 lead in the second set at the O2 Arena.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.