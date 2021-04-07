Canada's Fernandez eliminated in 2nd round at Volvo Car Open
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is out of the Volvo Car Open after losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the second round on Wednesday.
18-year-old from Laval, Que., captured her 1st WTA title in Mexico last month
The 18-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., and Kovinic both struggled on serve with 13 combined breaks in the match at the WTA 500 clay-court event.
Fernandez, ranked 72nd in the world, lost seven service games, while the 91st-ranked Kovinic dropped six.
Fernandez captured her first career WTA Tour title last month in Mexico before losing her first-round qualifying match at the Miami Open.
The Volvo Car Open was the opening clay-court event of the season for Fernandez.
In doubles play, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and American Asia Muhammad beat Croatia's Darija Jurak and Slovenia's Andreja Klepac 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 in the round of 16.
