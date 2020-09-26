Skip to Main Content
Svitolina outlasts Rybakina for Strasbourg title
Second-seeded Elina Svitolina beat No. 5 seed Elena Rybakina 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Saturday to claim the title at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

It's the 15th career title for the Ukraine star

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates with her trophy after defeating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final match of the WTA international open tennis tournament of Strasbourg, eastern France, on September 26 , 2020. (Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images)

It was the 15th career title for the Ukraine star, who managed to fend off eight of 10 break points in the match.

"It really gave me confidence to come back into the match," Svitolina said of surviving four break points in the third set. "The second set was a little bit one sided. It gave me hope and a better feel at the beginning of the third set."

Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, struggled early on as she dropped her first set of the tournament. She bounced back with a dominating second set before fading in the third.

WATCH | Svitolina wins her 2nd tournament of the season:

No.2 seed Elina Svitolina defeats No.5 seed Elena Rybakina, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, in the women's final of the Strasbourg Open. 0:38

"I rushed a bit in the third set. I lost a few games very quickly. I can serve a little bit better and make some better decisions," Rybakina said. "It was so tough to play today because of the cold."

The tournament usually is played in May but was moved on the schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time Svitolina and Rybakina have faced each other.

