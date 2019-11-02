Belinda Bencic injured at WTA Finals in semifinal loss to Elina Svitolina
Defending champion Svitolina has yet to drop a set in securing spot in final
Belinda Bencic retired in the third set as defending champion Elina Svitolina outlasted the injured Swiss to win 5-7, 6-3, 4-1 and reach her second straight final at the WTA Finals on Saturday.
Bencic was already struggling in the semifinal match with a right leg problem before the end of the first set, which she won.
After holding serve to 6-5 in the first set against Svitolina, Bencic received a medical timeout to have her right leg treated during the changeover. Back on court, Bencic took the set on her third set point with a backhand down-the-line winner.
Bencic, who lost her serve in the first and ninth games of the second set, received further treatment when trailing 1-2 and 3-4 at the changeovers.
Andreescu, Osaka also injured
In the third set, Svitolina went ahead 3-0, and by 4-1 Bencic couldn't continue.
The tournament has been hit by injuries this year.
Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdrew before her third round-robin match after injuring her knee in the previous match.
Svitolina had made it through the group stage without dropping a set. Winning the WTA Finals in Singapore last season remains the biggest title of her career.
In the other semifinal, Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic will take on top-ranked Ash Barty, Australia's first female year-end No. 1.
