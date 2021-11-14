Paula Badosa gets closer to last 4 at WTA Finals with victory over Maria Sakkari
23-year-old from Spain extends winning streak to 8 matches
Paula Badosa extended her winning streak to eight matches on Saturday with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari as she inched closer to the final four at the WTA Finals.
The 23-year-old from Spain will qualify in first place from her group if Aryna Sabalenka beats Iga Swiatek in the late match. Badosa could also advance, with the final position to be determined, if Swiatek prevails in three sets.
"It was quite a tough match. I served well. I fought for every point. I knew was going to be a battle against Maria", said Badosa. "I think I stayed aggressive. I was moving well. When you win these kind of matches you have to do a little bit of everything well".
Anett Kontaveit has already secured a semifinal place.
The semifinals will be played on Tuesday and the final is set for Wednesday at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, the second largest city in Mexico.
Badosa, ranked No. 63 a year ago, is having a breakthrough season. She won the first two titles of her career in 2021 (Belgrade and Indian Wells) and is among the six players to have made their top-10 debut this season.
Swiatek, Sakkari, Kontaveit and Barbora Krejcikova, all of them playing at this tournament, are the others along with Ons Jabeur who narrowly missed out on a place in Guadalajara.
"I think it was a very high-level match from both of us. Even though I lost, that gives me a lot of confidence for my last match in the round-robin", said Sakkari, who remains in contention.
"I haven't seen any combinations or anything. I know that I'll give myself a better chance if I win the next match. I'm just going to focus on that. Anything else, it's just irrelevant at the moment."
The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return in 2022 to Shenzhen, China.
