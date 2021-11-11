Kontaveit continues hot streak with upset of Krejcikova to open WTA Finals
Tournament played in round-robin format carries prize pool of $5 million US
Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak with a 6-3, 6-4 win over second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova on Wednesday in the opening match at the WTA Finals.
The eighth-seeded Kontaveit had early breaks in both sets to beat the French Open champion in just 75 minutes for her 11th consecutive victory.
Kontaveit has won 27 of her last 29 matches, which include her title run at Ostrava where she beat Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari, both of whom are competing in the season-ending WTA Finals.
"I think throughout my career, I've been in sort of top 30 for a lot of years," Kontaveit said. "During the summer I was on a bit of a losing streak, then I started working with Dmitry [Tursunov] and was really hoping to get a few wins. I managed to win Cleveland, then it just sort of started rolling from there".
Day 1 ➡️Match 1️⃣ <br><br>In the first battle ⚔️ of the <a href="https://twitter.com/WTAFinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WTAFinals</a>, Kontaveit won her 11th straight match by beating reigning Roland Garros champion Krejcikova in straight sets.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AKRONWTAFinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AKRONWTAFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/XSGAOub7tS">pic.twitter.com/XSGAOub7tS</a>—@WTA
Tursunov a former world No. 20, started working with Kontaveit at the Cincinnati Masters, where the 25-year-old Estonian lost in the first round. Since then, Kontaveit has soared from No. 30 to No. 8 in the rankings and edged out Ons Jabeur for the last spot in the season-ending championship by beating Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open.
Krejcikova, the only reigning major winner in the field, started the year ranked 65th but captured three titles to qualify for the WTA Finals.
"It's just difficult because a couple days ago I was actually playing in Europe, now I'm here," Krejcikova said. "It's really, really, really difficult."
In doubles, the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara had a 6-0, 6-4 win over Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac.
The tournament, which was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is played in a round-robin format.
The event has a total prize pool of $5 million US and is being played at the Akron Tennis Stadium in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara.
The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?