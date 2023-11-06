Content
Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe fall in women's doubles semifinals at WTA Finals

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand dropped a 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-6 decision to American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez in women's doubles semifinal play Sunday at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Reigning U.S. Open champs ousted by American Melichar-Martinez, Australia's Perez

Two female tennis player swing at a ball during a doubles match.
Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, left, and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada, pictured on Friday, suffered a 6-1, 6-7 (1), 10-6 loss to Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Ellen Perez of Australia on Sunday in the women's doubles semifinals at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Routliffe were seeded seventh in the eight-team event. The reigning U.S. Open champions were unbeaten in the group stage.

Melichar-Martinez and Perez, the No. 8 seeds, will next play sixth-seeded Vera Zvonareva of Russia and Laura Siegemund of Germany.

Zvonareva and Siegemund posted a 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 win over the second-seeded duo of Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens.

WATCH l Dabrowski, Routliffe eliminated in women's doubles semis:

Ottawa's Dabrowski eliminated in WTA Finals doubles semifinal

5 hours ago
Duration 1:47
Featured VideoOttawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand fell to Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-1, 6-7(1), [10-6] in the semifinal of the WTA Finals from Cancún, Mexico.
