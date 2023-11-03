Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe finish group stage unbeaten at WTA Finals

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand finished the women's doubles group stage at the WTA Finals with a perfect record after defeating the Czech duo of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-5 on Friday.

Reigning U.S. Open champions down Czechs Siniakova, Krejcikova in straight sets

The Canadian Press ·
Two tennis players high-five each other on the court.
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, right, and partner Erin Routliffe, left, seen above in September, beat Czech duo Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets on Friday to finish the WTA Finals group stage with a perfect 3-0 record. (Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press)

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand finished the women's doubles group stage at the WTA Finals with a perfect record after defeating the Czech duo of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-5 on Friday.

The reigning U.S. Open champions took one hour 34 minutes to defeat the reigning Olympic champions, who won this event in 2021.

WATCH | Dabrowski, Routliffe take down Olympic champs:

Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Routliffe finish WTA Finals doubles group stage with perfect record

55 minutes ago
Duration 3:12
Featured VideoOttawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand completed group play at the WTA Finals with a perfect 3-0 record, after defeating the 2021 doubles champions Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic.

Dabrowski picked up a crucial break with the second set tied 5-5 when she fired a backhand return down the line for a winner.

The Canadian served to love in the next game to seal the victory.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who grew up in Ontario and used to represent Canada before switching allegiances to her native New Zealand, finished group play at 3-0 after opening with a win over top seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, then beating Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in a U.S. Open final rematch.

After finishing atop the Mahahual Group, Dabrowski and Routliffe will face the second-place team in the Maya Ka'an Group in Saturday's semifinals.

WATCH l Dabrowski, Routliffe upset world No.1 team in WTA Finals opener:

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski upsets world's No.1 doubles team in WTA Finals opener

5 days ago
Duration 1:54
Featured VideoOttawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, ranked seventh in doubles at the WTA Finals, defeats the world's top ranked pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 7-6(2), 6-3 in group stage action.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now