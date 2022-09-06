WTA Finals moved out of China for 2nd straight year
Event for top-8 singles players, doubles teams to be held in Texas starting Oct. 31
The women's professional tennis tour will hold its season-ending 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, moving the event out of China for the second year in a row.
The 2021 WTA Finals originally were supposed to be held in Shenzhen, China, but were moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Then, late last year, the tour said that it would not have any tournaments in China in 2022 — and possibly beyond — because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official in that country of sexual assault.
As part of Tuesday's announcement, the WTA called the Fort Worth plans part of a "one-year agreement" and said the year-ending event is "thereafter due to return to Shenzhen."
