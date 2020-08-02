Coco Vandeweghe winner gives Empire World TeamTennis title over the Smash
Genie Bouchard and Bethanie Mattek-Sands missed chance to close out match
Coco Vandeweghe hammered a go-for-broke return that caught the back line to earn the New York Empire victory over the Chicago Smash on Sunday in the World Team Tennis (WTT) final that came down to a winner-takes-all last point.
The nine team, three-week WTT event at West Virginia's Greenbrier Resort went as long as it could and a bit more.
With five sets unable to decide a champion, the contest continued into Extended Play and then a first-to-seven super tiebreak that ultimately came down to the very last point.
Tied 6-6 with Chicago's Sloane Stevens serving for the title, Vandeweghe blasted a forehand return that was challenged but to no avail as the shot narrowly clipped the back of the baseline to give the Empire a 21-20 win.
WATCH | Highlights from the New York Empire's championship victory:
Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols were forgotten as Vandeweghe and doubles partner Nicole Melichar were mobbed by Empire team mates including Jack Sock and Belgium's four-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters.
The Empire, who lost last season's final against the Springfield Lasers, looked motivated early on winning both the men's and mixed doubles to take a 10-6 lead going into the singles.
But that four point advantage was quickly erased with 18-year-old American Brandon Nakashima bageling Sock 5-0 and Stevens, wearing a Black Lives Matter singlet, stopping Vandeweghe 5-3 to push Chicago in front 16-13 going into the women's doubles.
Canada's Bouchard had chance to win the match for Smash
Needing only to hold serve to secure the title, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were unable to shut the door on Vandeweghe and Melichar who won in a tiebreak to send the final to Extended Play.
The Empire held serve and broke the Smash to leave the score level at 20-20, sending it to a 13-point super tiebreak.
With the title slipping away the Smash went to their bench bringing in Stevens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, in place of Bouchard to partner with Mattek-Sands.
Stevens produced some big points including an ace to level at 6-6 but could only watch as Vandeweghe's winning shot hit the line.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.