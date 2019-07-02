Eugenie Bouchard makes quick exit, dropping her 6th straight match
Fellow Canadian Brayden Schnur loses Grand Slam debut; Shapovalov also plays Tuesday
Eugenie Bouchard is out after the first round of Wimbledon.
The Canadian lost 6-3, 5-7, 8-6 to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on Tuesday.
Bouchard, now ranked 79th in the world after reaching No. 5 following her run to the Wimbledon final in 2014, hasn't won a match since February. She has played just six matches since her most recent win as the 25-year-old native of Westmount, Que., has battled injuries.
Both players were inconsistent. Bouchard had 45 unforced errors and 19 winners, while Zidansek was at 42 and 32 in the same categories.
Lone Canadian in women's draw
The players combined for more breaks (19) than service-game wins (16)
The native of Pickering, Ont., lost 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyrpus in the first round.
The 112th-ranked Schnur, 23, got into the main draw as a lucky loser after dropping his final qualifying match.
WATCH | Canada's Auger-Aliassime, Raonic advance on Monday
Baghdatis had the big edge in first-serve points, winning 82 per cent of his as compared to 62 per cent for Schnur.
The Canadian made 35 unforced errors, 15 more than Baghdatis.
No. 29 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in a first-round match later Tuesday.
No. 15 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will play second-round matches on Wednesday.
Federer finds way after slow start
After losing the first set against an opponent playing his first tour-level match on grass, Roger Federer got back to normal at Wimbledon.
Federer shrugged off an early deficit to beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court as he began his search for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title.
Harris was making his debut at the grass-court Grand Slam but rode his powerful serve to a one-set lead. But Federer dominated after that, breaking his opponent twice in each of the next three sets and serving out the match with an ace.
Querrey upends 5th-seeded Thiem
Sam Querrey of the United States took the last nine games and upset No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0 to make the French Open runner-up the third top-10 man already gone in Wimbledon's first round.
The 65th-ranked Querrey was one point from falling into a two-set deficit while serving down 5-4 in the second. But he held on there and then took a lead by getting his initial break of the match in the third set.
Thiem has lost to Rafael Nadal in the final at Roland Garros each of the past two years. He is a lot less comfortable on grass: This was the Austrian's third first-round exit in six appearances at Wimbledon.
He joined No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas on the sideline after they each lost a day earlier.
Defending champ Kerber moves on
French Open champion Ash Barty won her first match as the top-ranked woman, beating Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round at Wimbledon.
Barty overtook Naomi Osaka last week for the top ranking and lived up to the status on No. 1 Court, breaking her Chinese opponent twice in each set.
"It's a little bit of a bizarre feeling, to be honest," Barty said about coming into Wimbledon at No. 1. "Took some time to adjust, but I loved every minute."
Also advancing was defending champion Angelique Kerber, ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens, No. 15 Wang Qiang and Barbora Strycova.
Later, seven-time champion Serena Williams will renew her bid for her 24th Grand Slam title and eighth at Wimbledon with a Centre Court match against Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy.
Williams lost in the final at the All England Club to Kerber last year.
With files from The Associated Press
