Wimbledon may use serve clock at 2020 tournament
Wimbledon is "highly likely" at the 2020 tournament to introduce a serve clock for players that debuted in Grand Slams at last year's US Open.
Players would have 25 seconds to prepare after a point for next first serve
Tournament CEO Richard Lewis detailed the timetable at a news conference on Tuesday in London, where a near 12 per cent raise in prize money for the July 1-14 edition was announced.
Lewis says the clock would be "not a rule change, just a visible device on the court to manage the rule."
Players have 25 seconds to prepare after a point for the next first serve. They are first warned, then assessed a fault for the second violation.
Wimbledon will have a $49.5 million US prize fund this year and give the men's and women's singles champions a 4.4 per cent raise to $3.06 million.
First-round losers get a 15 per cent raise to $58,600.
Wimbledon's No. 1 court will have a new retractable roof and increased capacity of 12,345.
