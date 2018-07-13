Kevin Anderson topples marathon man John Isner in longest ever Wimbledon semifinal

It was a case of better late than never as Kevin Anderson reached his first Wimbledon final with a heart-stopping 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24 win over the sport's perennial marathon man John Isner on Friday.



After being kept on the run for six hours and 36 minutes, the longest ever singles semi-final at the All England Club, how he was still standing was anyone's guess.



Playing Isner who is enshrined in Wimbledon folklore for winning the "endless match" - an 11 hour five minute humdinger against Nicolas Mahut in 2010 - Anderson needed five nerve-shredding sets to topple the American and become the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

"Anderson vs Isner, a Wimbledon classic - you better believe it"<br><br>A Centre Court epic ends with <a href="https://twitter.com/KAndersonATP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KAndersonATP</a> going through to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> final, beating John Isner 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-7(9), 6-4, 26-24 <a href="https://t.co/Fv4ww2cEzK">pic.twitter.com/Fv4ww2cEzK</a> —@Wimbledon



A showdown between two tennis skyscrapers - with Isner topping the 6 foot 8 Anderson by two inches - predictably featured three tiebreaks and 102 thunderbolt aces but it was the 32-year-old South African who delivered the knockout blow.



After watching Isner strike a weary forehand wide, Anderson advanced to the Wimbledon final at the 10th time of asking.



The eighth seed will face either twice champion Rafael Nadal or three-times winner Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.



Brian Norton was the last South African man to reach the final in 1921. A showdown between two tennis skyscrapers - with Isner topping the 6 foot 8 Anderson by two inches - predictably featured three tiebreaks and 102 thunderbolt aces but it was the 32-year-old South African who delivered the knockout blow.After watching Isner strike a weary forehand wide, Anderson advanced to the Wimbledon final at the 10th time of asking.The eighth seed will face either twice champion Rafael Nadal or three-times winner Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.Brian Norton was the last South African man to reach the final in 1921.

Final Canadian defeated

Gabriela Dabrowski's run at Wimbledon is over.

The Canadian and partner Yifan Xu of China, seeded sixth, lost to No. 12 seeds Nicole Melichar of the U.S., and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Dabrowski and Xu were up a break at 4-2 in the third set, but could not hold on.

The roller-coaster match saw Dabrowski and Xu fight off three match points before tying it at 5-5 in the third set. However, Melichar and Peschke won the next two games to seal it.

The 26-year-old Dabrowski, of Ottawa, has won two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles (the 2018 Australian Open and 2017 French Open), but never had advanced past the quarterfinals at a major before this week.

Melichar and Peschke will play the winner of the second semifinal between No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and the unseeded pair of Alicja Rosolska of Poland and Abigail Spears of the U.S.