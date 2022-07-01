Defending champion Djokovic advances to 4th round at Wimbledon

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court on Friday.

The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men's singles titles at the All England Club.

The top-seeded Serb will next face Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

Sit back and enjoy... @DjokerNole playing cat and mouse with his compatriot

Canada's Dabrowski advances in doubles

In women's doubles, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos, seeded third, advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic.

Dabrowski is the lone remaining player representing Canada at Wimbledon following the elimination of Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov on Thursday.

Sakkari upset by Maria

Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Tatjana Maria.

It's the first time that the 34-year-old Maria has reached the fourth round at any Grand Slam.

Sakkari is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist but the 26-year-old Greek player made 30 unforced errors against her German opponent on No. 2 Court.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

Jabeur also advances

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Diane Parry of France.

The Tunisian will next face either former champion Angelique Kerber or Elise Mertens for a shot at the quarter-finals.

14 consecutive points to win the match from @Ons_Jabeur...

Including this stunner 😍

Jabeur reached the quarter-finals a year ago at the All England Club.

Also, Heather Watson reached the fourth round for the first time with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Kaja Juvan of Slovenia. The 30-year-old Briton is making her 12th singles appearance at the All England Club.

Watson will next face Jule Niemeier of Germany.

In other women's results, Elise Mertens eliminated 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in the third round at the All England Club.

The 34-year-old Kerber has won three Grand Slam titles and was a semifinalist a year ago at Wimbledon. The German was seeded 15th.

The 24th-seeded Mertens of Belgium has reached the fourth round at four consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

Tiafoe reaches 4th round

Frances Tiafoe reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

The 23rd-seeded American is making his fifth appearance at the All England Club.

Bublik hit 25 aces but also had 13 double-faults, including on match point.

Tiafoe will next face either Ugo Humbert and David Goffin for a shot at the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe's best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the quarter-finals at the 2019 Australian Open.

