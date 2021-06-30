Skip to Main Content
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Andreescu out of Wimbledon after straight-set loss in 1st round

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was upset by France's Alize Cornet for the second time in two weeks, losing 6-2, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Canadian loses to France's Alize Cornet for 2nd time in 2 weeks

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Bianca Andreescu lost in straight sets to Alize Cornet of France on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu was upset by France's Alize Cornet for the second time in two weeks, losing 6-2, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Cornet broke the former U.S. Open champion and women's No. 5 seed five times and sealed the victory by chasing down a shot and hitting a lob that landed just inside the baseline on match point.

Cornet also beat Andreescu in Berlin two weeks ago.

WATCH | Andreescu crashes out of Wimbledon:

Bianca Andreescu falls in Wimbledon 1st round

Sports

54 minutes ago
6:32
For the second time in two weeks, France's Alize Cornet upset Bianca Andreescu, this time 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of Wimbledon. 6:32

More to come.

