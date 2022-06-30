Andreescu out of Wimbledon after straight-sets loss to Rybakina

Canada's Bianca Andreescu is out of Wimbledon after dropping a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) decision to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Rybakina fired four aces to Andreescu's two, and converted on three of four break points.

Rybakina also won 80 per cent of her first-serve points, while Andreescu won 65 per cent of hers.

The 23-year-old Rybakina, seeded 17th in the women's draw, will next meet China's Qinwen Zheng, 19, in the tournament's third round.

Andreescu, 22, advanced to the second round at the All England Tennis Club for the first time in her career after breezing past American Emina Bektas 6-1, 6-3 in Tuesday's opener.

On the men's side, No. 17 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the last remaining Canadian in singles play, was scheduled to meet American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday.

Tsitsipas, Kyrgios to meet in 3rd round

Former French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is into the third round of Wimbledon for just the second time, setting up a meeting with Nick Kyrgios at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The fourth-seeded Greek beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. He broke Thompson in the final game to clinch the win on his third match point when the Australian sent a shot long.

It's the first time since 2018 that Tsitsipas is into the third round at Wimbledon, having lost in the first round last year and 2019. He reached the fourth round in 2018 for his career-best result at the All England Club.

Tsitsipas, who lost last year's French Open final to Novak Djokovic, will next face Kyrgios in a matchup of hard hitters.

"It's going to be a challenging one on grass for sure," Tsitsipas said about facing Kyrgios. "He's a big opponent for this surface."

Kyrgios beat 26th-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 on No. 2 Court, showing off an array of shot-making that included 50 winners, 24 aces and a couple of crowd-pleasing "tweeners."

Kyrgios never faced a break point and looked fully focused throughout the match, without getting into any major arguments with the chair umpire or the crowd — although he did berate one fan for coughing during the second set.

After needing five sets to beat Paul Jubb in the first round, the volatile Australian spit in the direction of a spectator he said had been hassling him.

Kyrgios said his first-round match had been surprisingly difficult and that this time "I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good."

"I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good"

See you in the third round, @NickKyrgios

Bautista Agut out with COVID

Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 17th-seeded Spaniard was scheduled to play Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in the second round at the All England Club.

"I was positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the symptoms aren't very bad, but I think it's the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter.

Boulter completes upset

In women's action, Katie Boulter upset 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 118th-ranked British player rallied to win 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 against the hard-serving Pliskova, who lost last year's final to Ash Barty.

The 25-year-old Boulter also beat Pliskova last week at a warmup tournament in Eastbourne for her first win against a top-10 player. She broke for a 5-4 lead in the final set and converted her first match point with a volley winner.

Pliskova's powerful serve looked far from its best throughout the match as she mixed 13 aces with eight double-faults and was broken four times.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova also advanced to the third round by beating Ana Bogdan 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Kvitova led 5-1 in the second set and had her first match point while serving at 5-4, but she converted the second when Bogdan sent a backhand into the net.

Kvitova won the title at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014. She was then attacked in her home in 2016 and suffered knife injuries to her playing left hand. She later had surgery and needed more than five months to recover.

The 25th-seeded Czech, who came into the tournament after winning the grass-court tune-up at Eastbourne, will next face Paula Badosa. The fourth-seeded Spaniard defeated Irina Bara 6-3, 6-2.