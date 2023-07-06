Canada's Andreescu, Shapovalov earn victories at Wimbledon

Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in second-round men's singles play Thursday at Wimbledon.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., needed one hour 52 minutes to complete the victory. He'll next face either fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway or British wild-card entry Liam Broady.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., won her opening match in women's singles play, posting a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Hungary's Anna Bondar.

The 50th-ranked Canadian will face 26th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the second round.

Also, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino fell to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 2-6) in the resumption of their rain-delayed first-round match.

Many matches were suspended or postponed over the first few days of the Grand Slam event due to wet weather at the All England Club.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski were scheduled to play later Thursday.

Among other winners was Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland. Wawrinka beat No. 29-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka won his major titles at the other three Grand Slam tournaments, and his best result at Wimbledon was reaching the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015.

Alexander Zverev, who reached the 2020 U.S. Open final but missed most of last season after injuring his ankle in the French Open semifinals, finally got on court and beat Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the first round.

The 19th-seeded German has twice reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, including in 2021. He again reached the French Open semifinals this year.

In the women's draw, Sofia Kenin and Elina Svitolina both advanced to the third round. Kenin eliminated seventh-seeded Coco Gauff in the first round, while Svitolina beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams.

Later Thursday, two-time champion Andy Murray was to play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court in the second round, while fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula was scheduled to meet Cristina Bucsa on No. 1 Court.

Mirra Andreeva, a 16-year-old qualifier from Russia who is ranked 102nd, reached the third round in her Wimbledon debut. She advanced when No. 10-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic retired from the match with a lower leg injury with Andreeva leading 6-3, 4-0.

Krejcikova won the French Open in 2021. Her best showing at the All England Club was reaching the fourth round the same year.