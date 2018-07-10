Juan Del Potro last man to advance to Wimbledon quarter-finals

Juan Martin del Potro advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2013 after beating Gilles Simon 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-6 (5).

The fifth-seeded del Potro failed to convert four match points when serving at 5-4 in the fourth set, but maintained his composure to close out the contest with his first opportunity in the tiebreaker that followed.

The only fourth-round contest to be carried over to Tuesday lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes, making it the longest men's singles of the tournament.

It is the first time since he reached the Australian Open and French Open quarter-finals in 2012 that del Potro has qualified for the last eight at consecutive Grand Slams.

He reached the semifinals at the All England Club in 2013, but four wrist surgeries - three on the left - almost made him retire.

The Argentine next faces two-time champion Rafael Nadal, who has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2011.

Ostapenko and Kerber through

Jelena Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach a Wimbledon semifinal with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova.



In a match that featured eight breaks of serve — four in the first five games — Ostapenko was able to elevate her game in the crucial moments.



She was the aggressor throughout, hitting 33 winners to Cibulkova's six, but also doubling her opponent's unforced error count.



In 2017, Ostapenko followed up her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open by reaching the last eight at Wimbledon — making her the only woman apart from Serena Williams to have achieved that feat in the past decade.

Ostapenko will next face two-time Grand Slam champion and former Wimbledon runner-up Angelique Kerber.

Kerber converted her seventh match point to finally get past Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-5 and reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the third time.

The No. 11 Kerber was the highest women's seed to reach the quarter-finals; it's the first time since Wimbledon began seeding players in the 1920s that none of the top 10 made it to this round.

She will face No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday for a berth in the final.

Kerber is a former No. 1 and two-time major champion who was the runner-up at the All England Club two years ago and a semifinalist in 2012.

She took advantage of the 14th-seeded Kasatkina's 31 unforced errors, including seven double-faults.

Still, Kerber had some trouble closing things out.

She served for the victory at 5-4, but got broken. When she served for it a second time, she needed to navigate a 16-point game that included five deuces and all of those match points, until forcing a forehand error on the last.

On the other half of the bracket, Serena Williams faces Italian Camila Giorgi on Tuesday morning, while 13th seed Julia Goerges of Germany faces Kiki Bertens.