Eugenie Bouchard wins 1st match at Wimbledon qualifying

It's been four years since Eugenie Bouchard reached the Wimbledon final. Times have certainly changed. On Tuesday, she took the first step towards qualifying for the main draw with a convincing 6-0, 6-2 win over China's Zhu Lin.

It was the first qualifying match ever for Bouchard, who hasn't been past a Grand Slam quarter-final since 2015.

She'll now play Karolina Muchova for a spot in the main draw on Wednesday.

Muchova won her first qualifying match in straight sets, beating Ivana Jorovic 6-3, 6-4.

Since her electrifying run to the 2014 Wimbledon final, Bouchard hasn't been past the third round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, three other Canadians were in action in qualifying play on Tuesday morning.

Bianco Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated American Grace Min 6-2, 6-0. The 18-year-old made the main draw last year, but lost in the first round.

The other Canadians entered in the women's draw were eliminated. Germany's Antonia Lottner topped Montreal's Francoise Abanda 7-5, 6-4 and Italy's Deborah Chiesa topped No. 20 Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Men's draw

In men's second-round qualifying play, Montreal's Brayden Schnur was scheduled to play Argentina's Andrea Collarini later Tuesday. Eighth-seeded Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., was to meet Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Main draw action is set to begin Monday. Organizers will also announce the seedings Wednesday and unveil the singles draws Friday.

World No. 26 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 32 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., are on the men's singles entry list with No. 93 Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.

Raonic pulled out of last week's Queen's Club tournament due to a right pectoral strain but appears primed to return at Wimbledon.

Competition continues at the Grand Slam event through July 15.​