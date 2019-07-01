Auger-Aliassime upends Pospisil in all-Canadian battle at All England Club

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame a slow start to beat fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in a first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

It was the first career Grand Slam win for the 19th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, who is playing in the main draw of a major for the second time in his career.

The 18-year-old Montreal native had mixed results (27 winners and 24 unforced errors) against Vancouver's Pospisil, who was playing for the first time since suffering a back injury last October that eventually required surgery.

Auger-Aliassime had a strong first half to 2019 to rocket up the rankings, reaching three ATP Tour finals.

It’s a first career Grand Slam victory for Félix Auger-Aliassime, as he downs compatriot Vasek Pospisil in four sets at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> in a Canada Day special.<br><br>A great <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClashofCanadians?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClashofCanadians</a> between two of Canada’s finest. 🇨🇦<br><br>Congrats, <a href="https://twitter.com/felixtennis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@felixtennis</a> and welcome back, <a href="https://twitter.com/VasekPospisil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VasekPospisil</a>! <a href="https://t.co/DKxsFCxm4v">pic.twitter.com/DKxsFCxm4v</a> —@TennisCanada

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Corentin Moutet of France in the second round.

No. 15 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India in a first-round match later Monday.

2018 men's finalists advance

Last year's Wimbledon men's finalists both advanced to the second round..

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was first on Centre Court on Monday, as is tradition at the All England Club. He beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

"It's a sacred court, the cradle of our sport for sure," four-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic said in the tunnel after walking off the grass. "It has a very special place in my heart, in my career as well.

"I've been blessed to be very successful on this court over the years so every time I step on it memories come back and a great feeling."

Fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson, who lost to Djokovic in straight sets in last year's final, moved into the second round by beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in only his third match since March.

Stan Wawrinka, seeded 22nd, also advanced. The three-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has won each of the other three majors but never Wimbledon, defeated Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Osaka 1st top player to lose

Naomi Osaka became the first top player to lose at Wimbledon, falling to Yulia Putinseva 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round.

The second-seeded Osaka, who won the U.S. Open last year and the Australian Open this year, was ranked No. 1 in the world until last week.

Osaka had 38 unforced errors on Centre Court, while Putinseva had only seven.

It was Osaka's second loss to Putinseva on grass this season. The Japanese player lost to the 24-year-old Kazakh in Birmingham two weeks ago.

Osaka lost in the third round at French Open.

Simona Halep, a former No. 1 on the women's tour who is seeded seventh at Wimbledon, advanced despite some pain in her left knee and foot. The Romanian, who called for a trainer after winning the first set, trailed 5-2 in the second set before rallying to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova also advanced, beating Lin Zhu 6-2, 7-6 (4).