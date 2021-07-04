Wimbledon given green light for full capacity on main courts from quarter-finals to finals
Increase follows 'successful staging' of 1st week and approval from government
Crowds at Wimbledon's Centre Court and No. 1 Court can increase to 100 per cent capacity for the singles quarter-finals through the end of the tournament.
The All England Club said Sunday that will mark "the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event" in Britain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the first time in 75 years that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament was not held.
After Monday's fourth-round matches, the quarter-finals are scheduled to begin Tuesday for the women, Wednesday for the men. The semifinals follow, with the women's final next Saturday and the men's on July 11.
Before the tournament began, the club had said it would be able to allow full crowds only for the two singles finals.
Centre Court can hold 14,979 people, and No. 1 Court's capacity is 12,345. The number of fans allowed around the rest of the site "will be reduced according to the number of courts in play," the club said.
Spectators still need to show proof of their COVID-19 status when they arrive at the tournament each day — either that they have passed a test within the preceding 48 hours or are fully vaccinated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?