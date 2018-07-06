Roger Federer stretches Wimbledon streak to 29 sets with win
Canadian Milos Raonic tied with Dennis Novak at a set apiece before darkness suspends play
Roger Federer won 37 of 40 first-serve points and stretched his Wimbledon winning streak to 29 sets in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 third-round victory over 64th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.
A year ago, Federer became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to win the title without dropping a set.
Federer's best run at the All England Club is 35 consecutive sets, from 2005 to 2006.
The eight-time champion and No. 1 seed next faces 22nd-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France, who beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3.
In his 200th Tour-level grass court match, <a href="https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rogerfederer</a> makes light work of progressing to the fourth round of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a>, beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 <a href="https://t.co/Yrk9OweKAt">pic.twitter.com/Yrk9OweKAt</a>—@Wimbledon
Ninth-seeded John Isner of the U.S. reached Wimbledon's fourth round for the first time, beating 98th-ranked Radu Albot of Moldova 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
Isner hit 21 aces and never faced a break point.
This is his 10th appearance at the All England Club; he had reached the third round three other times and lost at that stage.
Isner will face No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas for a quarterfinal berth.
Raonic match suspended
Milos Raonic will have to wait another day to finish his third-round match at Wimbledon.
The Canadian split the first two sets with Australian qualifier Dennis Novak and was up 6-5 in the third set before darkness halted play on Friday night. The match is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
Raonic, the No. 13 seed from Thornhill, Ont., won the first set 7-6 (5) before Novak bounced back with a 6-4 victory in the second set.
The match was moved to a smaller court because previously scheduled matches on Court 1 ran long.
The win in the opening set was Raonic's fourth consecutive tiebreak win at the tournament. He won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in the second round against Australia's John Millman.
The winner of the Raonic-Novak match will face American Mackenzie McDonald. The world's 103rd-ranked player is off to the fourth round after beating Argentina's Guido Pella 6-4. 6-4, 7-6 (6).
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.