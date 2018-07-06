Roger Federer stretches Wimbledon streak to 29 sets with win

Roger Federer won 37 of 40 first-serve points and stretched his Wimbledon winning streak to 29 sets in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 third-round victory over 64th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

A year ago, Federer became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1976 to win the title without dropping a set.

Federer's best run at the All England Club is 35 consecutive sets, from 2005 to 2006.

The eight-time champion and No. 1 seed next faces 22nd-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France, who beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3.

Ninth-seeded John Isner of the U.S. reached Wimbledon's fourth round for the first time, beating 98th-ranked Radu Albot of Moldova 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Isner hit 21 aces and never faced a break point.

This is his 10th appearance at the All England Club; he had reached the third round three other times and lost at that stage.

Isner will face No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas for a quarterfinal berth.

Raonic match suspended

Milos Raonic will have to wait another day to finish his third-round match at Wimbledon.

The Canadian split the first two sets with Australian qualifier Dennis Novak and was up 6-5 in the third set before darkness halted play on Friday night. The match is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Raonic, the No. 13 seed from Thornhill, Ont., won the first set 7-6 (5) before Novak bounced back with a 6-4 victory in the second set.

The match was moved to a smaller court because previously scheduled matches on Court 1 ran long.

The win in the opening set was Raonic's fourth consecutive tiebreak win at the tournament. He won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) in the second round against Australia's John Millman.

The winner of the Raonic-Novak match will face American Mackenzie McDonald. The world's 103rd-ranked player is off to the fourth round after beating Argentina's Guido Pella 6-4. 6-4, 7-6 (6).