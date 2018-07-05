Eugenie Bouchard ousted at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard's four-match winning streak is over — and so is the Canadian's run at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., lost 6-4, 7-5 to No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the grass-court major.

Bouchard, won three qualifying matches to get into the main draw after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 188, led 5-2 in the second set against Barty and had one set point, but couldn't pull it off.

Bouchard converted on just one of her six break-point opportunities, while Barty was good on three of seven.

No. 26 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays a second-round men's match against Benoit Paire of France later Thursday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont, faces Dennis Novak of Austria in the third round on Friday.

In doubles, the German team of Philipp Petzschner and Tim Puetz defeated Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and American Ryan Harrison 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-2.