Brayden Schnur falls short of tournament berth after dropping qualifier

Canada's Brayden Schnur has fallen one win short of securing a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon.

The No. 8 qualifying seed from Pickering, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 to No. 18 seed Salvatore Caruso of Italy in the third and final round of qualifying on Thursday.

Schnur, ranked 114th in the world, fell well short against No. 125 Caruso. The Canadian made 45 unforced errors, 35 more than the Italian.

Caruso won 86 per cent first-serve points, well above Schnur's 58 per-cent success rate.

Schnur still could get into the main draw as a lucky loser — one of the four highest-ranked losers in the final round of qualifying — if there are injuries to players in the main draw.

Four Canadians are in the main draw — Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.

The draw is Friday and play is set to begin Monday.