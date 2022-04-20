Content
ATP fines British tennis association for Wimbledon ban of Russians, Belarusians

The ATP has fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association for banning male players from Russia and Belarus from this year's Championships over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

LTA says ruling shows 'no recognition' of circumstances around Russian invasion of Ukraine

Daniil Medvedev, seen above during the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, wasn't able to play at the 2022 event after Russian players were banned over their country's invasion of Ukraine. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

The ATP Tour is a worldwide top-tier tennis tour for men organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

The amount of the fine is 820,000 British pounds, which is more than $1.365 million Canadian dollars.

"The LTA is deeply disappointed with this," the organization said in a statement. "The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government's response to that invasion."

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be sidelined at this year's Wimbledon because of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin slammed the ban, suggesting Russian athletes were being made 'hostages of certain political prejudice.'
