ATP fines British tennis association for Wimbledon ban of Russians, Belarusians

The the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for banning male players from Russia and Belarus from this year's Wimbledon Championships over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP Tour is a worldwide top-tier tennis tour for men organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

The amount of the fine is 820,000 British pounds, which is more than $1.365 million Canadian dollars.

"The LTA is deeply disappointed with this," the organization said in a statement. "The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government's response to that invasion."

