Andreescu cruises into Wimbledon 2nd round, Shapovalov needs 3-plus hours to win

Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday in London.

Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets.

Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to complete.

Andreescu was strong all match but was a force in the first set, claiming all available service points and hitting 15 winners.

Andreescu advanced to the second round at the All England Club for the first time. She will next face 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is coming off her first grass-court final, making it to the championship match last week at Bad Homburg, Germany, before falling 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to France's Caroline Garcia.

Shapovalov had dominant first- and fifth-set performances in a 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1 win over Rinderknech, ranked No. 62 in the world.

The victory in three hours 22 minutes ended a six-match losing streak for Shapovalov.

WATCH | Shapovalov takes 5-set thriller:

Denis Shapovalov moves into round 2 at Wimbledon Duration 2:34 Canadian Denis Shapovalov outlasts France's Andrew Rinderknech in a 5 set match with a 6-1,6-7,6-7,6-4,6-1 victory in the first round at Wimbledon.

Quick exit

The tennis star from Richmond Hill, Ont., hit 20 aces and 58 winners, and broke Rinderknech seven times on 15 chances.

Shapovalov, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals last year, will next face Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

It was short tournament for Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, the top-ranked Canadian in London, with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5) loss to Cressy.

Cressy came into Wimbledon ranked 45th in the world, 36 places below Auger-Aliassime.

But the six-foot-six American didn't give up much against Auger-Aliassime, saving the only break point he faced.

Auger-Aliassime was also impressive on serve, firing 28 aces and winning 82 per cent of first-serve points. He faced break point just four times, saving three, but that was enough for Cressy to prevail in a match that had little margin for error.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime eliminated by world's 45th-ranked player:

Auger-Aliassime upset in Wimbledon 1st round Duration 2:39 Number 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was upset by world No. 45 American Maxime Cressy 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(9), 7-6(5) in the first round at Wimbledon.

Nadal needs 4 sets to advance

Rafael Nadal got his Wimbledon campaign off to a winning start, though he needed four sets to do it.

The second-seeded Nadal defeated Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The Spaniard is attempting to win his third consecutive Grand Slam tournament to add to his men's record 22 major titles.

It was Nadal's first match since winning the French Open earlier this month.

The three weeks off showed at times, as Nadal amassed 41 unforced errors to go with 23 winners.

At Roland Garros, Nadal needed injections to numb the pain in his bothersome left foot. But he entered Wimbledon optimistic about the foot after receiving new treatment.

Swiatek prevails in straight sets

From the red clay of the French Open to the green grass of Wimbledon, the wins keep coming for Iga Swiatek.

The top-seeded Pole won her opening match on Centre Court on Tuesday, beating Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3.

The victory was Swiatek's 36th in row and includes all seven matches she played at this year's French Open in winning her second title at Roland Garros. It's the longest winning streak on the women's tour since 1997, when Martina Hingis won 37.

"It's my first match on grass this season, so I knew it's going to be tricky," Swiatek said on court. "I'm just figuring out how to play here and trying to implement all the stuff that we were practicing on."

Even with seven-time champion Serena Williams in the draw at the All England Club, Swiatek is the woman to beat. She won five tournaments before heading to Paris in May, earning consecutive titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

Barbora Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021 to split Swiatek's two titles there, also advanced to the second round. The 13th-seeded Czech defeated Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 7-6 (4), 6-3.

No. 4 Paula Badosa, No. 5 Maria Sakkari, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 33 Shuai Zhang of China also advanced.

Among the seeded player to lose was Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. The 14th-seeded Swiss player lost to Qiang Wang of China 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

In the men's draw, No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria retired from his match with an apparent injury. He was leading Steve Johnson of the United States 6-4, 2-5 when he stopped.

2-time champion Kvitova advances

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the second round at Wimbledon.

The 25th-seeded Czech, who came into the tournament after winning the grass-court tune-up event at Eastbourne, beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Kvitova won the title at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014. She was then attacked in her home in 2016 and suffered knife injuries to her playing left hand. She later had surgery and needed more than five months to recover.

2021 runner-up Berrettini out with COVID

Matteo Berrettini, last year's runner-up at Wimbledon, dropped out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament hours before he was scheduled to play his first-round match Tuesday, saying that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The All England Club announced Berrettini's withdrawal, and Elias Ymer was announced as his replacement.

The Italian is the second high-profile player to pull out of the draw within the first two days because of the illness caused by the coronavirus, joining 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic, who was seeded 14th.

The bracket already is without five of the top 11 in the ATP rankings:

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev (Russian ban)

No. 2 Alexander Zverev (ankle surgery)

No. 8 Andrey Rublev (Russian ban)

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz (lost Monday) and No. 11 Berrettini

An All England Club spokesperson did not respond to a question about what the level of concern is about COVID-19 at the event, but did say in an email organizers have been working with the British public health agency and local authorities.

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, then setting up a bubble-type environment and restricting attendance in 2021 to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wimbledon has returned to normal in every way, with no mask-wearing requirement, full crowds and the famous Queue back in action.

The eighth-seeded Berrettini spent time practising with Rafael Nadal on Centre Court last week and also crossed paths with Novak Djokovic there.

The 26-year-old Berrettini, who relies on big serves and big forehands, won two tuneup tournaments on the surface this month, going 9-0 at Stuttgart, Germany, and Queen's Club in London.