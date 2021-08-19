Western & Southern Open to match Osaka's prize money pledge for relief efforts in Haiti
Winner of women's tournament in Cincinnati will receive $255,220 US
The Western & Southern Financial Group, the title sponsor of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament being staged in Cincinnati, said it would match Naomi Osaka's prize money pledge for Haitian earthquake relief efforts.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka said she would donate her earnings from the tournament to the impoverished nation after it was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake last weekend.
"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka, who is the daughter of a Haitian father and Japanese mother, said in a tweet on Saturday.
"I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we'll keep rising."
The winner of the women's tournament, where Osaka is seeded second, will receive $255,220 US.
Last year, Forbes reported that Osaka was the world's highest-earning female athlete, taking in $37.4 million over a 12-month period in prize money and endorsements.
WATCH | Bring It In panel discusses Osaka spotlighting athlete mental health:
