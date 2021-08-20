Skip to Main Content
Tennis·New

Naomi Osaka eliminated from Western & Southern Open with upset loss to Jil Teichmann

An error-prone Naomi Osaka was stunned 3-6 6-3 6-3 by Jil Teichmann in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday.

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty knocks out Victoria Azarenka with straight-sets win

Thomson Reuters ·
No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka reacts after missing a shot against wildcard Jil Teichmann during her third-round loss at the Western & Southern Open tournament on Thursday. (Darron Cummings/The Associated Press)

An error-prone Naomi Osaka was stunned 3-6 6-3 6-3 by Jil Teichmann in the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday.

World number two Osaka cruised through the first set and looked like she would make short work of the Swiss wild card.

But world number 76 Teichmann settled down and took the second set, and the momentum swung firmly in her direction in the fourth game of the decider when Osaka missed overhead smashes on back-to-back points, leading her to scream in frustration.

WATCH | Teichmann knocks out Osaka in 3rd round:

Wildcard Jil Teichmann knocks out No. 2 seed Naomi Osaka in Cincinnati

58 minutes ago
1:01
Wildcard Jil Teichmann scored one of the biggest wins of her career as she beat Naomi Osaka 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the Western and Southern Open. 1:01

The miscues continued to pile up for the four-times Grand Slam champion, who issued her 41st unforced error on match point when she sent a service return long as Teichmann advanced to the quarter-finals with the biggest win of her career.

"I'm shaking right now," Teichmann said.

"She's a very tough opponent, a Grand Slam champion, and I'm the underdog, which is a bit easier. But you've got to start somewhere."

Osaka will look to find her form ahead of the upcoming U.S. Open in New York, where she is a two-time champion.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now