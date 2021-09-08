Auger-Aliassime outlasts Norrie to reach quarter-finals at Vienna Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarter-finals at the Vienna Open after battling through three sets to defeat Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Thursday.

The 21-year-old from Montreal bounced the 2021 Indian Wells champion in a taxing 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory.

Norrie blazed ahead to take the first set, but was met with feisty competition in the second. Though Auger-Aliassime was down 3-6 in the tiebreak, he fought back and saved three match points before storming ahead to take both the second and third sets.

He'll next face second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarter-finals.

Zverev defeated Alex De Minaur 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 for the German's 300th career win.

"This is definitely a massive milestone for me," he said.

The Canadian is also playing in the quarter-finals of the doubles tournament. With German partner Andreas Mies, he takes on the duo of Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram later Thursday.

Meanwhile, American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for his second win in four months over the top-seeded Greek.

Tiafoe upset Tsitsipas in straight sets in the opening round at Wimbledon in June, but failed to win a set when the pair met again at the Tokyo Olympics the following month.

However, the 49th-ranked American proved his triumph at the All England Club was no fluke, as he battled back from 3-0 down in the final set to win six of the next seven games.

Thursday's win was Tiafoe's first in seven matches against a top-three player, as Tsitsipas reached his career-high No. 3 ranking in August.

The result denied Tsitsipas a tour-leading 15th quarter-final of the season.

In his fourth quarter-final of the year, Tiafoe will take on Diego Schwartzman, who outlasted Gael Monfils 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.