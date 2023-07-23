Russia's Vera Zvonareva denied entry into Poland on French visa for tennis tourney

Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country's Ministry of the Interior says. She was to participate in a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw.

A communique on the ministry website says the Border Guard on Friday prevented entry by the former world No.2, who flew in from Belgrade on a French visa. She remained in the transit zone of the Warsaw airport and on Saturday flew to Podgorica, Montenegro.

Zvonareva, currently ranked 60th, was to take part in the PNB Paribas Warsaw Open tournament that begins Monday.

The 38-year-old player was still on the event's participants' list on Sunday. The WTA said in a statement it was evaluating the situation.

Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia's aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a banned list and has not been allowed into the country for reasons of state and public security.

The communique stressed that Poland is consistent in opposing the "regime of [Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir] Putin and [Alexander] Lukashenko" and is not allowing "people who support

Russian and Belarusian actions to enter our country."

Pedro Cachin wins Swiss Open for 1st career title

On a perfect Sunday for Argentine tennis player Pedro Cachin, he won his first tour-level title at age 28 then shared courtside hugs with his girlfriend and smoochy kisses with their pet dog.

Cachin's tears flowed quickly after his first final ended with a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 win over Spanish veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Swiss Open.

After having his service broken to lose the first set, Cachin reeled off eight straight games during which the 35-year-old Ramos-Vinolas sought treatment for his bandaged left foot.

The 90th-ranked Argentine clinched the title at sun-bathed Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with a double-handed backhand for a cross-court winner.

The victory will lift Cachin toward a career-best ranking of No. 54 he reached last year. His career was slowed by neck and ankle injuries and he entered the top 100 for the first time one year ago.