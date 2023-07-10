Content
Tennis

Venus Williams granted wild card to compete at National Bank Open in Canada

Tennis Canada announced Monday that 43-year-old Venus Williams has received a wild-card entry into the main draw of the tournament.

Former world No. 1 will make her 12th appearance in event which begins in August

43-year-old Venus Williams of the United States, a former world No. 1 player, will compete in the National Bank Open in August after receiving a wild-card entry into the tournament's main draw, Tennis Canada announced Monday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Venus Williams will be competing at the National Bank Open in August.

Tennis Canada announced Monday that the 43-year-old has received a wild-card entry into the main draw of the tournament.

It will be the former No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion's 12th appearance at the event, with her best result being a final appearance in 2014 after defeating her sister Serena.

The top-20 wild card that Williams was awarded is reserved for players who were either former World No. 1's, ranked inside the top 20 in 2022, or have previously won a Grand Slam, WTA Finals, or a WTA 1000 tournament in singles.

This is the second wild card given for this year's tournament, with Caroline Wozniacki being the other.

The remainder of the entry list will be revealed on Thursday.

