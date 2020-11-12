Canadian Vasek Pospisil advances to Sofia Open semifinals

Skip to Main Content
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the semifinals of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over sixth-seed John Millman on Thursday.

The Canadian Press ·
Vasek Pospisil, pictured in competition at the Sofia Open on Tuesday, is off to the semifinals after defeating John Millman on Thursday. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Pospisil, ranked 74th in the world, broke Millman four times on six chances to improve to 2-0 on the ATP circuit against the No. 38 Australian.

The 30-year-old Pospisil had five aces and won 73 per cent of service points in a match that took around one hour 13 minutes to complete.

Millman broke Pospisil once on three chances and won just 50 per cent of service points.

It was Pospisil's second win over a seeded opponent at the ATP 250 tournament. He defeated fourth-seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round.

Pospisil will face either Richard Gasquet or Salvatore Caruso in Friday's semifinals.

WATCH | Vasek Pospisil moves on in straight sets:

'Ruthless' Pospisil advances to Sofia Open semis

2 hours ago
4:40
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil upset No. 6 seed John Millman of Australia 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals of the Sofia Open. 4:40
