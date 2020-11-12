Canadian Vasek Pospisil advances to Sofia Open semifinals
Vancouver player cruised past sixth-seed John Millman
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the semifinals of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over sixth-seed John Millman on Thursday.
Pospisil, ranked 74th in the world, broke Millman four times on six chances to improve to 2-0 on the ATP circuit against the No. 38 Australian.
The 30-year-old Pospisil had five aces and won 73 per cent of service points in a match that took around one hour 13 minutes to complete.
Millman broke Pospisil once on three chances and won just 50 per cent of service points.
It was Pospisil's second win over a seeded opponent at the ATP 250 tournament. He defeated fourth-seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round.
Pospisil will face either Richard Gasquet or Salvatore Caruso in Friday's semifinals.
WATCH | Vasek Pospisil moves on in straight sets:
