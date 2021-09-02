Vasek Pospisil falls to Ivashka in 3 sets, ousted from U.S. Open

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil is out of the U.S. Open after a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (5) loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in Thursday's second-round action in New York.

Pospisil had 12 aces in the match and outscored Ivashka 35-23 on winners. But the Canadian was undone by mistakes, committing 46 unforced errors, compared to just 19 by Ivashka.

Pospisil was looking to build on his comeback win over Fabio Fognini in the first round. Pospisil was down two sets before rallying to eliminate the 28th-seeded Italian.

Later Thursday, 2019 women's champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces American Lauren Davis and men's seventh seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

Barty advances to 3rd round with ease

Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Clara Tauson.

Barty missed the tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic, staying home in Australia. The reigning Wimbledon champion, Barty had trouble closing out Tauson but survived and will try to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

Olympic gold medallist and 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1. Bencic reached the third round at the U.S. Open for the fifth time in her career. She reached the semifinals in 2019.

Zverev continues march through U.S. Open with straight-sets victory

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev cruised to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Zverev is trying to make the U.S. Open final for the second straight year. He won the first two sets last year in the final against Dominic Thiem before losing the match in his first Grand Slam final.

Zverev won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and is one of three players with four titles this season.

He needed only 74 minutes to win his 13th straight match.

Kvitova, Swiatek roll on 3rd round

On the women's side, Petra Kvitova is headed to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over Kristyna Pliskova.

The two-time Wimbledon champion (2011, 2014) improved to 31-13 at Flushing Meadows but the 10th-seeded Kvitova has never advanced beyond the quarter-finals. She used nine aces to reach the third round for the 11th time in her career.

The Czech player now trails only 2020 finalist Victoria Azarenka for most U.S Open wins among women in the draw.

Swiatek survived an upset bid and held on to beat Fiona Ferro 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-0.

