Pospisil falls short of capturing his 1st ATP Tour singles title

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil has fallen one win short of capturing his first career ATP Tour title after dropping a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 decision to Italian Jannik Sinner, 19, in the final of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tournament on Saturday in Bulgaria.

Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, to 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy in the final of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tournament on Saturday. Both men were attempting to win their first ATP Tour singles title. (Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Pospisil lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, to 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner in the final of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tournament on Saturday in Bulgaria.

Pospisil, ranked 74th in the world, had an 0-2 record in finals before Saturday's result at the ATP Tour 250 event.

He also advanced to the final of an indoor hardcourt tournament in Montpelier, France, in February.

It was the sixth loss in as many final appearances for Canadians on the ATP Tour this season.

Sinner, the world No. 44, has had a breakthrough year, becoming the youngest player to reach the French Open quarterfinals since 2011.

The Italian becomes the youngest player to win an ATP Tour title in 12 years.

