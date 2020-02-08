Vasek Pospisil shocks Goffin on way to finals vs. world No. 9 Monfils

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil upset Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the final of the Open Sud de France on Saturday in Montpellier.

Pospisil entered the match ranked 132nd on the ATP Tour, while Goffin was No. 10.

In their one previous meeting Goffin beat Pospisil 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (6) in the round of 32 at the 2013 Cincinnati Open.

Pospisil will play France's Gael Monfils in Sunday's final.

Monfils, No. 9 in the world, beat Filip Krajinoic 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the tournament's other semifinal on Saturday.