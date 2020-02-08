Vasek Pospisil shocks Goffin on way to finals vs. world No. 9 Monfils
Canadian entered Saturday's match ranked 132nd on ATP Tour
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil upset Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the final of the Open Sud de France on Saturday in Montpellier.
Pospisil entered the match ranked 132nd on the ATP Tour, while Goffin was No. 10.
In their one previous meeting Goffin beat Pospisil 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (6) in the round of 32 at the 2013 Cincinnati Open.
Pospisil will play France's Gael Monfils in Sunday's final.
V for Victory ✌️<br><br>Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/VasekPospisil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VasekPospisil</a> battles to beat Goffin 6-3 1-6 5-7 in Montpellier to reach the second ATP final of his career! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OSDF20?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OSDF20</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ir2XTrCGtk">pic.twitter.com/Ir2XTrCGtk</a>—@TennisTV
Monfils, No. 9 in the world, beat Filip Krajinoic 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the tournament's other semifinal on Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.