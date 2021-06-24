Canadian Vasek Pospisil loses quarter-final match at Wimbledon tune-up event
Canada's Vasek Pospisil lost 6-4, 6-4 to No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in quarter-final play at the Viking International on Thursday.
The 66th-ranked Pospisil, from Vancouver, could not capitalize on his lone break-point opportunity against the world No. 18 at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.
De Minaur converted on three of six break-point chances.
The Australian will face Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the semifinals of the Wimbledon tune-up tourney.
Wimbledon's main draw starts on Monday.
WATCH | Pospisil loses to de Minuar:
