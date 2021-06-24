Skip to Main Content
Tennis·New

Canadian Vasek Pospisil loses quarter-final match at Wimbledon tune-up event

Canada's Vasek Pospisil lost 6-4, 6-4 to No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in quarter-final play at the Viking International on Thursday.

Wimbledon's main draw starts on Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Vasek Pospisil of Canada in action during his mens singles quarter-final match against Alex De Mianur of Australia during day 6 of the Viking International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 24, 2021 in Eastbourne, England. (Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The 66th-ranked Pospisil, from Vancouver, could not capitalize on his lone break-point opportunity against the world No. 18 at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.

De Minaur converted on three of six break-point chances.

The Australian will face Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in the semifinals of the Wimbledon tune-up tourney.

Wimbledon's main draw starts on Monday.

WATCH | Pospisil loses to de Minuar:

Pospisil falls to De Minaur in Eastbourne quarters

Sports

45 minutes ago
1:50
Canadian Vasek Pospisil lost 6-4, 6-4 to Aussie Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International on Thursday. 1:50
