Vasek Pospisil rides 14 aces to straight-sets victory in Marseille opener
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday in Marseille, France.
Ranked 98th in world, Canadian faces 29th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday
Pospisil fired 14 aces in the win and saved five of six break points he faced. He converted two of his five break point chances.
Pospisil, who entered the tournament ranked 98th in the world, improved to 7-4 this season.
He will next face world No. 29 Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.
