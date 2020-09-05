3 Canadian men advance to 4th round of a grand slam for first time ever

Canada's Vasek Pospisil rallied from a set down on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career.

The Vancouver player edged No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in third-round action at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

The 30-year-old Pospisil, ranked No. 94, came into the match 0-3 in his career against Bautista Agut.

Saturday's win was Pospisil's second straight upset of the tournament. He beat fellow Canadian and No. 25 seed Milos Raonic in the second round.

WATCH | Vasek Pospisil advances to U.S. Open 4th round for 1st time:

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil defeated Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 for the first time in his career to advance on Saturday afternoon. 3:32

"I worked really hard, just thrilled to be here," Pospisil said in his on-court interview. "If you can get wins like this against top players in the sport on a huge stage like this, that's a really big deal.

"I was just trying to dictate play... play aggressive and go for the win with no doubts and no regrets. That's the mentality I had all the way through to the end."

Pospisil will face No. 21 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia in the round of 16.

He looked to be heading towards defeat after losing the second and third sets against Bautista Agut, but a late break put the Canadian ahead 5-3 in the fourth before he easily served out the set.

19 aces, 70 winners

Pospisil earned an early break in the fifth set en route to a 3-1 lead, then broke Bautista Agut once more to go up 5-2.

He had 19 aces and 70 winners, including on the final point. Pospisil converted four of eight break points and saved 12 of 15.

Bautista Agut was part of the Spanish team that defeated Canada in the Davis Cup final last November. Pospisil had been on a tear throughout that tournament, but did not get a chance to play in the championship round. Bautista Agut beat Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first rubber of the final round before Rafael Nadal topped Denis Shapovalov to claim the championship.

Auger-Aliassime advances to round of 16

Later in the day, No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal swept past Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 to advance.

Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil join fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., in the fourth round. It's the first time three Canadian men have advanced to the fourth round of a grand slam.

WATCH | Auger-Aliassime pulls off an outrageous tweener:

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal goes up 5-0 in the second set of his third round U.S. Open match with a dazzling tweener and soft finish. 0:28

Shapovalov, the No. 12 seed, plays No. 7 seed David Goffin of Belgium in the fourth round Sunday.