Vasek Pospisil sinks Sousa at Auckland Open, sets up date against Shapovalov
Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil downed João Sousa of Portugal 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Auckland Open, setting up an all-Canadian second-round tilt.
Davis Cup teammates become foes in round of 16 clash on Tuesday
Pospisil will face second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ontario on Wednesday at the ATP 250-level tournament.
Shapovalov, the top-ranked Canadian at No. 13, received a bye into the second round.
The 146th-ranked Pospisil fired five aces to Sousa's two and won 83 per cent of his first-service points en route to upsetting his No. 58-ranked opponent.
The match was interrupted by rain with Pospisil leading 4-2 in the second set.
