Canadian Vasek Pospisil advances to Sofia Open final

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the final of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tennis tournament with a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-0 win over France's Richard Gasquet on Friday.

Pospisil, ranked 74th in the world, won the last 11 games of a match that took around one hour 51 minutes to complete.

The Canadian fired 18 aces past Gasquet as he improved to 4-2 lifetime against the world No. 49.

Pospisil won 77 per cent of service points, compared to 57 per cent for Gasquet. Pospisil saved the only break point he faced while breaking Gasquet five times on seven opportunities.

Pospisil will face 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy on Saturday in the final of the ATP 250 event, with the winner claiming his first ATP Tour title.

It will be the third career Tour final appearance for the 30-year-old Pospisil, and the second this year. He also advanced to the final of an indoor hardcourt tournament in Montpelier, France, in February.

Sinner, the world No. 44, advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fifth-seed Adrian Mannarino of France.