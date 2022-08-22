Former finalist Alexander Zverev to miss U.S. Open with ankle injury
Olympic gold medallist suffered ailment in French Open semifinal against Nadal
Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.
Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday.
WATCH | Zverev injures ankle at French Open:
The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949.
Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.
American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw for the tournament. Main draw play begins next Monday.
