Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski captures 1st women's doubles title at major event, prevailing at U.S. Open

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski claimed her first Grand Slam title in women's doubles Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe won the U.S. Open final in straight sets.

Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (11), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Dabrowski became Canada's first Grand Slam champion since Bianca Andreescu won the U.S. Open women's singles title in 2019.

Dabrowski had previously won mixed doubles crowns at the Australian Open in 2018 and the French Open in 2017.

The 31-year-old Canadian can now claim the U.S. Open among her Grand Slam titles, this time in women's doubles.

It marked the first Grand Slam title for Routliffe, who was born in New Zealand, but grew up in Caledon, Ont., and she previously competed for Canada.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who began their partnership just last month, saved eight of the nine break points they faced during a match that lasted two hours 14 minutes.

"Thanks to Gabby for playing with me. She really took a chance on me and I really appreciate it and love her for it," Routliffe said during their on-court interview. "And obviously I hope we can have many great results to come in the future."

Drama-filled tiebreaker

Siegemund and Zvonareva, who won the 2020 U.S. Open women's doubles competition, failed to convert any of the five break point opportunities they had in a tightly-contested first set that required a drama-filled tiebreaker.

A quick start to the tiebreaker gave Dabrowski and Routliffe a 4-0 lead but Siegemund and Zvonareva stormed back to make it 4-4 and even earned a pair of set points but it was the Canadian and New Zealander who clinched it on their fourth set point.

Dabrowski and Routliffe took that momentum into the second set where they quickly went up a double break for a 3-0 lead that set them on their way as they went on to break again when they closed out the match on their third championship point.

"Thank you to Erin. You took a chance on me, too," said Dabrowski. "I'm really, really proud of the way that we've stood by each other through thick and thin the last two weeks.

"I think we improved a lot even from the first tournament we played back in Montreal."

12th straight Grand Slam for De Groot

Diede de Groot won her 12th straight Grand Slam wheelchair singles title, beating Yui Kamiji 6-2, 6-2 in the U.S. Open women's final.

The Dutch star completed her third straight calendar-year Grand Slam, including a Golden Slam in 2021, when she also won the Paralympic gold medal. De Groot has won six straight U.S. Open titles and 20 major singles titles overall -- not that she keeps count.

"I'd like to really not worry about it too much, because then you're going to start to think about, `Oh, I want to reach this or I want to reach that,"' she said. "I really just want to focus on my game, and that's what I did today. So that's what I'm really proud of.

"But I think just being this consistent is what I'm really proud of. Being able to do it multiple times in the year."

De Groot hasn't lost a Grand Slam singles match since falling in the French Open semifinals in 2020.